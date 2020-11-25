Nicki Minaj has become the latest artist to call out the Grammy Awards after the announcement of the 2021 nominations.

Taking to Twitter, Minaj revealed that she felt snubbed back in 2012 when Bon Iver won Best New Artist over her.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard and bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation,” she wrote.

“They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday.”

Although Nicki Minaj has gone on to receive a further nine Grammy nominations, she has yet to walk away with a trophy.

Minaj is one of several artists to have spoken out in the wake of the announcement, with The Weeknd having labelled the awards “corrupt.”

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he tweeted, seemingly referencing the fact he wasn’t nominated despite having released his critically-acclaimed record After Hours.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has expressed his confusion over being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, instead of R&B.

“To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” he said.

“For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

