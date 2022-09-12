Megan Thee Stallion has responded to allegations that she encouraged Nicki Minaj to abort her baby so she could have an alcoholic drink.

During her podcast Queen Radio today, Minaj told listeners, “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, you know at the time possibly pregnant…because you were actively trying to have a baby…Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’

“Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations but then when you post that Beyonce sent you flowers congratulating you… the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers. I didn’t even let them shit in my mother fukcin house”.

While Minaj didn’t name the person she was referring too, a Twitter user accused Megan thee Stallion of the allegations, and the rapper quickly shut down the claims.

“@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on,” a user tweeted. Megan thee Stallion retweeted that statement and wrote, “LIE”.

LIE https://t.co/2AX8NN3FLk — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

Despite the denial, fans continued to accuse Megan thee Stallion, citing her quick response as an admission of guilt.

“No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits,” @printpinkpop wrote. Megan Thee Stallion again shrugged off the claims before promoting her new album Traumazine. “So this person didn’t mention me?” She replied.

So this person didn’t mention me? https://t.co/IHbiccwzbh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

In the podcast, Minaj appears to be referring to her one and only pregnancy. She gave birth to a son – who she refers to as Papa Bear but who’s official name has never been released, on Sept. 30, 2020 who she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

