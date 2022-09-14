Nicki Minaj and her legal team are suing online blogger ‘Nosey Heaux’ for alleging that the rapper is a ‘cokehead’.

TMZ claims obtaining legal documents detailing Minaj’s case against Green, in which her team lists not only the drug use allegations but also comments Green allegedly made about Minaj’s husband and son.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ point out a post made by Green on Monday, in which she is heard saying claiming that the rapper is “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “Fuck–listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

In addition to this, Minaj claims, Green also called her bloodline ‘disgusting’ and said: “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”

Minaj’s team is seeking damages worth 75k USD, claiming that Green’s comments could seriously damage perception of the rapper.

"When this case is over, [Green] will no longer be permitted to use the name "Nosey Heaux" because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate." Minaj's lawyer, Judd Burstein, told TMZ.