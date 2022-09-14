Nicki Minaj and her legal team are suing online blogger ‘Nosey Heaux’ for alleging that the rapper is a ‘cokehead’.
Nicki Minaj and her team are suing blogger ‘Nosey Heaux’, real name Marley Green, for claiming that the rapper is a ‘cokehead’.
TMZ claims obtaining legal documents detailing Minaj’s case against Green, in which her team lists not only the drug use allegations but also comments Green allegedly made about Minaj’s husband and son.
The legal documents obtained by TMZ point out a post made by Green on Monday, in which she is heard saying claiming that the rapper is “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “Fuck–listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”
In addition to this, Minaj claims, Green also called her bloodline ‘disgusting’ and said: “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”
Minaj’s team is seeking damages worth 75k USD, claiming that Green’s comments could seriously damage perception of the rapper.
This is not the first time Minaj is going after defamatory comments in court. Earlier today, fans speculated that is also suing blogger Jason Lee after Minaj tweeted: “The Barbz sent folders & folders full of evidence to my lawyer. That’s why I fkng love my babies so much. I hope when you go bankrupt that you can at least say it was all worth it.”
Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad. Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2022