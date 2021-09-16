All eyes are on Nicki Minaj and her Barbz right now and she continues to come under fire for her COVID-19 vaccine comments.

Minaj recently took to social media to announce that she refused to attend this year’s Met Gala as there was a proof of vaccine requirement.

She wrote, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️”

Following that post, she followed it up with another which caused a sea of controversy, as it claimed that she knew someone who had been made “impotent” as a side effect of the vaccine.

She said, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

All the while, Minaj has not once instructed her fans not to get the vaccine, however she is under fire as many people have perceived the rapper to be spreading misinformation.

As reported by Complex, now a handful of Minaj’s Barbz have begun peacefully protesting outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta to back up their queen.

They’ve been chanting slogans like: “Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me.”

Many are also backing up Minaj as they believe that she should not be silenced for talking about the vaccine and that the people we should really fear are the ones who are wanting to do so.

@NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Claiming the CDC is lying about the vaccine& @NICKIMINAJ is telling the truth. More on COVID-19 misinformation & locals protesting the vaccine. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6DwNo6ffbn — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 15, 2021

