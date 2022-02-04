Nicki Minaj has revealed she may name her new album Pink Friday 2 as she prepares to drop her new single ‘Do We Have A Problem’ ft. Lil Baby.

In a new interview with Connecticut hip hop station Hot 93.7, Minaj said: “I will say this album will be the closest thing we’ll ever probably get to Pink Friday 2.0, and that’s why I keep stressing ‘Pink Friday, Pink Friday’.”

When asked by the host if she was giving an exclusive, Minaj confirmed she was thinking about going that route with the name.

“The companies that I’m doing it with, I think they’re going to announce it within the next week or so,” she said.

“So I would expect to be doing the next Queen Radio within the next three to four weeks, I would say.”

Minaj said that just like her debut over a decade ago, she created music for this album with a lot of freedom, and didn’t overthink too much.

“When I was doing mixtapes, I would just rap; I would sing; I would pick my favourite beats, I would do my little harmonies – I would just do me – enjoying the music and knowing the fans would appreciate it, and I think I started overthinking it a lot” she said.

“This time, it’s less overthinking and just having fun.”

This album will also introduce a new alter-ego, although she hasn’t landed on a name just yet.

“I’ma figure it out,” she told fans on Instagram Live.

“I’ma listen and I’ma figure something out so that this new personality can have their own whole vibe.”

After having multiple requests to collab on projects of a sexually explicit nature, Minaj decided she “didn’t want to come back like that”.

“I remember on Pink Friday I had made a conscious effort not to use the P-word, so on the whole album you will never hear me say the P-word on Pink Friday – the P-U-S-S-Y word, right?” she said.

“And on this album, it’s not that you’re not going to hear me say that word, but you will see that I’m just a lover of rap.”

You can listen to the interview in full below: