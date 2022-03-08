Nicki Minaj has just announced the return of Queen Radio which could mean the leader of the Barbz could be DJ’ing in the near future.

Amazon’s new app called Amp will officially be hosting Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, leaving its former home on Apple Music. The app reportedly allows users to DJ their own radio show and Nicki Minaj is bringing her Queen Radio show to the app, which means there is a possibility she will be DJ’ing on Amp.

The Twitter account @thepoptingzz, who covered the story, posted this statement with Nicki’s announcement, “Amp is building a home where anyone can create live shows alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. As part of the limited beta, Amp is announcing a slate of upcoming shows from some of the biggest names in music. The undisputed reigning queen of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj, will soon bring the highly anticipated return of her radio show, Queen Radio, to Amp.”

The Tweet’s caption also detailed the specifics of Minaj’s announcements, “Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio is set to return on Amazon’s new app called “Amp” which will allow users to DJ their own radio show.”

The announcement met mixed reactions, as some were disappointed and underwhelmed at what was actually announced after Nicki Minaj had hyped up what she was going to reveal today. In response, Minaj tweeted this, “Nothing like ppl who sit around you all the time just to be fake negative & fake underwhelmed by everything you do & say. Go live your own life & excite yourself. Keep ppl around you that make you feel like every moment you share together is magical.”

This Tweet met mostly positive support from her fans, who are known for being extremely loyal. This is evident in her comment sections by some statements from her fan pages, who say they will, “love whatever you put out,” regardless of what it is.