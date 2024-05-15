Renowned Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has officially announced her most extensive world tour yet.

Set to begin in March 2025, covering an impressive range of global venues, NIKI’s ambitious tour will arrive in Australia and New Zealand in March of next year, stopping in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland (see full dates below).

Venues will be confirmed at a later date. Tickets for all shows in Asia, Australia and New Zealand will go on sale at a later date (sign up here).

NIKI is touring the world in support of her third studio album, Buzz, which is scheduled for release this August.

Buzz represents a significant evolution in her music career, marked by a deep personal and artistic growth. Described by the artist herself as a sonic journey through the trials of self-discovery and identity, the album encapsulates themes of love, loss, and self-reflection.

The folk-rock artist credits iconic musicians like Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, and Carly Simon as influences, which are evident in her emotive and narrative-driven songwriting.

“I went through an identity crisis,” NIKI says about her album. “It took a lot of trial and error, and I just stumbled upon pieces of myself along the way. I named it Buzz because it feels like I’m on the precipice of something about to happen.”

The lead single from Buzz, “Too Much of a Good Thing”, has already garnered critical acclaim, praised for its lyrical sincerity and engaging composition. You can listen to the track below.

NIKI has made the journey from being a YouTube artist performing covers to a globally recognised music sensation, with over three billion streams worldwide to her name. She’s also had high-profile slots at international music festivals and tracks featured in major film soundtracks.

NIKI 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via nikizefanya.com

March 5th

Perth, WA

March 7th

Brisbane, QLD

March 9th

Sydney, NSW

March 13th

Melbourne, VIC

March 15th

Auckland, NZ