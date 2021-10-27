Nikki Sixx has revealed how he keeps fighting fit while preparing for shows, saying “health and exercise has become such a part of my life.”

The Mötley Crüe rocker detailed his fitness routine with Fit N Lean for their A Conversation With series, saying, “My family is naturally, a lot of them, overweight. I’m 195 pounds, six one. When I go into full cardio and light, medium weight, I’ll go down to about 185, but actually put a little bit of weight on.

“So I have to work really hard. My body wants to go 200 — it wants to do that. And it’s not necessarily for vanity reasons — I just don’t operate well [at a heavier weight]; the machinery doesn’t operate well; I don’t think good; I don’t sleep good. So health and exercise has become such a part of my life.

He continued, “I think back, even around Shout At The Devil, I was drinking a lot of whiskey back then, but I remember trying to get into sort of workout, training things to get ready for the tour ’cause it takes it out of you onstage.

“People come from everywhere to come see you play, and you just stand up there all tired with a beer belly. I mean, that’s irresponsible. There’s a million other bands that would like to have your job.

“[Exercise and health] has been a part of my life a lot,” Nikki added.

“And now I try to eat right and try to get enough sleep. One of the things I love is I have this Whoop app that I use that monitors my sleep. I used to have an Oura Ring. I try to keep an eye on all that stuff for my energy because I’m constantly wanting to create stuff and then I’m gonna go on tour.

“So you can’t go too far down the rabbit hole. I’ve gotta stay on top of it or it directly affects everything. And [when] you have a two-year-old, you get to the end of your day, and whether writing songs or doing interviews or being at work, and this little person needs your time, and I have four older children, and they need their time with their dad, and time with my wife and friends, you can’t run out of energy.

“So the working out and the fuel is super important.”

