Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has spoken out about the band’s choice to delay The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, saying they “didn’t want to expose our fans to COVID”.

Speaking to USA Today, Nikki Sixx was asked if he believed the show would finally go ahead after being rescheduled to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the pandemic.

“Yes, I do,” he said. “We didn’t want to go out this past summer because we didn’t want to expose our fans to possibly getting COVID and 80,000 people all with their mouths open singing ‘Shout At The Devil’ doesn’t sound like we would be doing the right thing for our fans and our crew.

“Do I believe COVID will still be here next year? Yes. But we’ll have to do the best that we can do. The bigger question is, what does ’23 look like? Can we go to Europe or South America?”

He continued, “Right now our eyes are on the tour starting in June, band rehearsals in May and all the set design starting months before that. I start physically training the first week of December. At 62, it’s a little different than 22.”

Earlier this month, Nikki discussed the group’s decision to postpone The Stadium Tour, telling Yahoo! Entertainment: “On a business level, you can’t get COVID insurance.

“So if you’ve got a big show — Mötley, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett — that’s generating a lot of… If that show goes down because somebody whatever, you just lose money, and you can only lose so many shows and then you’re basically on tour for free.

“So we chose to stay back, waiting to see how AEGs and Live Nations and how other bands were gonna handle it. And I think we made the right decision.”

Check out Nikki Sixx on Live Through This Documentary: