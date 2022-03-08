The beef between Nikki Sixx and Eddie Vedder has escalated, with Sixx calling the Pearl Jam singer out for being a rich hypocrite.

“Let’s face it: the guy flies around in private jets; he lives in a mansion in a gated community; he sells out stadiums; and then he dresses at the thrift store and tries to pretend [he’s] some guy in the ’90s. Don’t take a swipe at my band, dude. I mean, I’m at least being honest,” Sixx said in an interview with Brazilian entrepreneur Paulo Baron and music critic Regis Tadeu.

The bitter battle between the two musicians kicked off at the beginning of this year, when Vedder criticised Mötley Crüe in an interview with The New York Times.

“You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club. I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. Girls, Girls, Girls and Motley Crue: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous,” he said during the interview.

Vedder added, “Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth”.

The day after the article was published, Sixx took to Twitter to slam Vedder for his comment.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” He wrote.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

Though a month has passed since their interaction, it seems that Sixx isn’t ready to let the criticism go.

“I’m not trying to be the guy that wrote [the Mötley Crüe song] ‘Bastard,’ ’cause I’m not the guy that wrote ‘Bastard’. I wrote that song about somebody that ripped us off. I am the guy that if you fuck with me, I will fuck with you back.

“And that’s what that song is about. You take a swipe at my band; I’ll take a swipe at your band. You try to hurt my family, which is my band; I will try to hurt you. That’s not something to be proud about,” he added during the interview with Baron and Tadeu.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Listen to ‘Dr. Feelgood’ by Mötley Crüe