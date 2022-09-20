Most Motley Crue fans know that the band signed a “cessation of touring” contract back in 2014 which prevented Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars from ever touring as Motley Crue again.

However, in 2019 the four band members reneaged on the deal, citing the popularity of their 2019 Netflix biographical screenplay The Dirt as the reason, calling it a game changer that made the deal “off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentless in demanding” a reunion.

Since the deal was agreed upon, the band has played sporadic events but hadn’t reunited for a world tour together. That was until June of this year when Motley Crue kicked off their first global tour together since 2014, called The Stadium Tour.

Sixx told ET Online in a recent interview that it was actually his influence that encouraged Tommy Lee to head back out on tour with the band.

“Tommy does other stuff, and I do other stuff, and I remember getting the phone call from management [about the stadium tour], and I was like, ‘No,’” Sixx told ET Online .

“And they go, ‘You haven’t even heard what I have to say.’” The idea of another arena tour felt like “a lot of work” and didn’t interest him. “[A]nd then they were like, ‘No, not eight arenas, eight stadiums,’ and I was like, ‘Let me call Tommy.’”

He added: “I was like, ‘Hey, dude, they’re talking about us touring,’ and he’s like, ‘No.’ Because we wanted to … stand by what we said … [T]hen it was 16 and 36 [shows] … and there’s, what, another 120 next year and the year after that; so, we’re grateful we said yes.”

Lee reportedly told Sixx: “We were done”. But, Six admitted “How can you say no to stadiums? … It’s some pretty crazy stuff, man… Name a band who’s got the same original members that’s been doing it this long — good luck.”

The Stadium Tour ran from June 16th 2022 until September 9th, 2022 and the band played 35 shows across North America.