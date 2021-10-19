Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has spoken out about his decision to leave Southern California, where he had lived for more than 40 years, and relocate to Wyoming with his wife and daughter.

Speaking on the Lipps Service With Scott Lipps podcast, Nikki described the major move as being “one of the greatest things” he’s done.

“Moving up to Wyoming was something really great for me and my wife and also for how we wanted to raise our daughter,” the rocker explained.

“I had, a few years before we had been talking about getting pregnant, had been talking to some other parents, and they were telling me about their 12-, 13-year-old kids and that they were buying bulletproof backpacks.

“At the time, there was all this crazy stuff — there were earthquakes and fires and school shootings and fentanyl overdoses, and it was just getting so intense we kind of started a conversation about kind of a getaway place. And we looked all over the place for that idea. And then the pandemic came. We figured we would do something after the ‘The Stadium Tour’, which was supposed to be two years ago.”

Nikki continued: “So while we were in lockdown in COVID, we kind of started just looking and seeing what was out there. And we looked at Idaho and Montana and been to Nashville on the set of The Dirt. Two guys in my band live in Nashville and I spent a little bit of time in Nashville on the set.

“So anyway, long story made short, Nashville was too far, one place there was nothing to do,” he explained.

“And Courtney came up with this idea of Wyoming, and we started looking around, and then we ended in Jackson Hole. It was one of the greatest things we’ve done. We have a change of season, we’re outside, we’re fishing, we’re hiking, we’re skiing — just experiencing a different life than being in the city. And I can always go the city when I need it, like if I need to do work or band rehearsals start in May in Los Angeles; I’ll be down for a month.”

Mötley Crüe had originally planned to kick off their tour back in 2020, but – like most touring acts around the globe – were forced to push the shows back 2021, and then to 2022 due to COVID.

Check out Nikki Sixx on Lipps Service: