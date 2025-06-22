Dust off your CD singles and relive the early 2000s, US pop-rock outfit Nine Days are finally heading down under for their first-ever Australian tour this November.

The Long Island band behind the iconic hit “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” will celebrate 25 years of their breakout album The Madding Crowd with three intimate East Coast shows. Fans can catch them at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom (Nov 13), Caringbah Hotel in Sydney (Nov 14), and Brisbane’s The Back Room (Nov 15), with tickets on sale from Thursday, June 26th via MRG Live.

“Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” has racked up over 175 million streams on Spotify and was recently reimagined for the Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Originally released in 2000, the track reached #6 in the US and #31 in Australia, quickly becoming a radio staple and earning Nine Days double-Platinum status.

In a statement about the upcoming tour, frontman John Hampson said, “We have been waiting 25 years for this opportunity! Over the years, fans from Australia have reached out to us wanting to know when we were going to make it there to play some shows. Well, now we can finally give them an answer – this November!”

Hampson also shared a sweet Aussie-exclusive memory: “I collect all the cool things that Sony Records put out for the band, and I always loved the CD single they pressed back in 2000 that had some ‘bonus’ live and unplugged recordings we did in Seattle. As far as I can tell, Australia was the only country where these CD singles were sold. For some reason, this fascinated me.”

Rolling Stone once named “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” the 19th best one-hit wonder of the 2000s, calling it a “happy-sad ditty that combines upbeat strumming with copious apologies from a not-great boyfriend.” Billboard also ranked it one of the top 10 songs of the summer from the 2000s.

Despite their one-hit wonder status, Nine Days have released eight studio albums, with their most recent being Snapshots in 2016. The band continues to connect with fans around the world through nostalgia-drenched performances and authentic songwriting.

If you were part of the generation who had “Absolutely” burned into every iPod playlist and LimeWire download folder, this tour is your chance to finally scream along to it in person.

Nine Days 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 13 November – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Friday 14 November – Caringbah Hotel, Sydney

Saturday 15 November – The Back Room, Brisbane

Pre-sale: Wednesday, June 25th (9am AEST)

General on-sale: Thursday, June 26th (9am AEST)

Presented by MRG Live. Tickets via mrglive.com