Nine Inch Nails fans, rejoice—kind of. The iconic industrial rock band has confirmed they’ll be hitting the road for a world tour in 2025.

However, in true NIN style, they’re keeping us in suspense a little longer. The full announcement has been paused out of respect for the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

In a post shared on social media on January 14th, the band wrote, “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes, we will be touring and will provide more details soon.”

They followed this with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the situation in California, adding, “We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

While fans were already buzzing thanks to leaks on the Nine Inch Nails subreddit, this official confirmation has sent excitement into overdrive. One leaked event hinted at a September 10th date in Tampa, Florida, as part of a tour reportedly titled Peel It Back. Other rumoured locations include Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and even a few international stops like London and Toronto.

Adding fuel to the speculation, the potential tour name appears to reference “March of the Pigs,” a track from the band’s legendary album The Downward Spiral. With the album celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, fans are wondering if the tour could be a tribute to the groundbreaking record.

The last time Nine Inch Nails took the stage was back in 2022 for select U.S. and U.K. dates. Before that, their Trilogy Tour spanned 69 shows across North America, Europe, and Asia between 2017 and 2018. For the past few years, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been busy collecting accolades for their film scores, which have earned them Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Grammys.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The timing of this announcement comes as other major artists like Beyoncé and The Weeknd also adjust their plans in light of the wildfires. Beyoncé postponed her much-speculated January 14th announcement, rumoured to reveal her Cowboy Carter World Tour, while The Weeknd pushed back the release of his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow to January 31st. Both have expressed solidarity with affected communities and encouraged fans to support relief efforts.

While Nine Inch Nails fans wait for the official dates, one thing is clear: 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for the band—and for music lovers everywhere.