Nine Inch Nails are probably the only band on the planet that could get away with capitalising on a pandemic, and that’s exactly what they’ve done.
The goth icons have rolled out a new range of merch inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a fantastically bleak. There’s an indictment of American politics with a “USAshamed” shirt, and a more hopeful tee featuring that the song title ‘We’re In This Together’ from the band’s 1999 record The Fragile.
You can check out the collection here.
Ross and Reznor previously scored an Oscar in 2011 for their work on David Fincher’s masterpiece, The Social Network. They also picked up a Grammy in 2015 for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, for their score for Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
It was recently announced that the Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails soundtrack to the 1996 video game Quake would be reissued on vinyl for the very first time. The remastered music is set for release on a double LP, pressed on 180-gram vinyl. You can cop it here.
The Oscar-winning The Social Network score has also received a brand new vinyl reissue. The “2020 Definitive Edition” double album is available here.