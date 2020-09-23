Nine Inch Nails are probably the only band on the planet that could get away with capitalising on a pandemic, and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The goth icons have rolled out a new range of merch inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a fantastically bleak. There’s an indictment of American politics with a “USAshamed” shirt, and a more hopeful tee featuring that the song title ‘We’re In This Together’ from the band’s 1999 record The Fragile.

You can check out the collection here.

In related news, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are officially only one award away from EGOT status. The pair picked up an Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special for their work on HBO’s Watchmen at the Emmy Awards last week.