“I’d like to thank the Television Academy for the recognition—it means a lot to us and we truly appreciate it,” Reznor said. “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart, and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large.

“Thank you Damon Lindelof for assembling such a talented group of collaborators and providing us such a broad canvas to paint on. And lastly thanks very much to our families for tolerating us spending some long weeks and months in this cave. We love you, and thank you.”

Ross and Reznor previously scored an Oscar in 2011 for their work on David Fincher’s masterpiece, The Social Network. They also picked up a Grammy in 2015 for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, for their score for Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Yesterday it was revealed that Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails soundtrack to the 1996 video game Quake would be reissued on vinyl for the very first time. The remastered music is set for release on a double LP, pressed on 180-gram vinyl. You can cop it here.

The Oscar-winning The Social Network score has also received a brand new vinyl reissue. The “2020 Definitive Edition” double album is available here.