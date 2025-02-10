Australian titles are conspicuously absent on the latest ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday, February 7th.

For the first time this year, the ARIA Top 50 is bereft of homegrown recordings.

That’s a carry-over from a dry 2024, which saw just three domestic creations impact the top 100, or 3%, as Australian music struggles to compete above the noise of 100 million-plus songs available on streaming platforms, classic catalogue and the might of international artists back by major-label marketing.

The highest-ranked Australian LP on the 2024 year-end chart was Cold Chisel’s career retrospective, 50 Years – The Best Of, which sits at No. 44. The Kid Laroi’s debut full-length album The First Time was at No. 67, and another greatest hits effort, INXS’ evergreen, diamond-certified The Very Best came in at No. 81.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is back on familiar turf as Hurry Up Tomorrow (via Universal) debuts at No. 1 on the new ARIA Albums Chart.

With Hurry Up, the third LP in a trilogy, the Canadian R&B superstar collects his fifth leader on the national frame – and potentially his last.

The Weeknd has indicated that he’s ready to shake things up and ditch his stage name, reverting instead to his birthname Abel Tesfaye.

Hurry Up Tomorrow follows ARIA No. 1s with Beauty Behind The Madness in 2015 (one week), Starboy in 2016 (one week), After Hours in 2020 (one week) and Dawn FM in 2022 (three weeks). His greatest hits album, The Highlights, peaked at No. 2 back in 2021 and this week lifts 9- 8. The Weeknd also nails the highest-debut on the singles chart, with album track “Cry For Me” opening at No. 20.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet (up 4-2 via Island/Universal) and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (up 7-3 via Interscope/Universal) complete the albums podium.

Several major touring artists are enjoying spikes on the sales charts, as fans load-up with catalogue before the show. Luke Combs’ albums benefit from the U.S. country star’s latest stadium tour, produced by Frontier Touring and wrapping last Saturday, February 8th at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

His 2017 album This One’s For You (Columbia/Sony) lifts 6-5, a new peak position, and his most recent studio set, 2024’s Fathers & Sons, returns to the top 10, up 12-10.

The BRAT summer is still cooking, as Charli XCX headlines the Laneway festival tour. Charli’s chart-topping Atlantic/Warner album release lifts 16-12.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Lola Young’s first solo hit “Messy” (Island/Universal) is unmoved at No. 1 for a second week.

Young continues a winning run for female artists who, ARIA reports, have led the tally every week since mid-August 2024. In that time, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé (with Bruno Mars), Gracie Abrams, Mariah Carey and now Lola have ruled the chart.

“Messy” leads an unchanged top 3 ahead of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” (Warner) and Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” (Interscope/Universal), respectively.

Vance Joy’s 2013 hit “Riptide” (Mushroom) is the highest-ranked homegrown track, dipping 24-31 in its 131st week on the tally. The only other Australian cut in the top 50 is Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy’s “Somedays” (ADA/Warner), down 26-38.