Australian hip hop is set to receive a massive jolt of energy as the Samoan Australian hip hop group No Money Enterprise embarks on their first-ever headline tour of the country.

Aptly named the ‘Back to Back’ tour, No Money Enterprise are gearing up to deliver a series of electrifying performances across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane this coming June and July (see full dates below).

Presented by Destroy All Lines, the ‘Back to Back’ tour is a highly anticipated event for the Australian music scene. Since their explosive entry in 2019 with the viral hit “German”, No Money Enterprise have been a formidable presence in the hip hop scene.

The group’s raw narratives and dynamic production have not only garnered them over 70 million streams but have also led to ARIA chart success and a collection of gold and platinum certifications in Australia and New Zealand.

No Money Enterprise, composed of brothers Rndy $vge and Tommy OT, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. Despite achieving widespread acclaim, live performances by No Money Enterprise have been a rarity, adding to the excitement surrounding the ‘Back to Back’ tour.

No Money Enterprise Australian Tour 2024

Tickets are available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, June 28th

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 29th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 5th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD