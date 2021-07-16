More than 14 years on from its original release, Adelaide’s NO NO NO NO NO have taken on a dance-punk classic, offering their unique take on Good Charlotte’s ‘Keep Your Hands Off My Girl’.

If you were a music-loving fiend back in 2007, then there’s a good chance that ‘Keep Your Hands Off My Girl’ was your jam of choice around that time. Peaking at #5 on the Aussie charts (held at bay thanks to Hinder, Gwen Stefani, The Fray, and Fall Out Boy, in what is likely the most 2007 sentence written this week), the track was the second single taken from Good Charlotte’s second album, Good Morning Revival, and served as a bit of a stylistic change for them.

Still encapsulating the same give-no-fucks attitude that they’d showcased over the previous decade, it marked the time in which they began to include somewhat more of a dance and electronic vibe – a perfect fit with the Myspace sound that made our inner scene kid hearts sing out at full volume.

Fast forward a decade-and-a-half and Adelaide’s NO NO NO NO NO have professed their love of the track, offering up a faithful yet wholly unique version of the beloved tune.

As powerful as the original (albeit with a bit more force than Good Charlotte could muster), yet updated for the modern age, NO NO NO NO NO’s rendition is as energetic as ever, packed with heavy guitars, unrelenting drums, and one hell of a breakdown near the second half.

Likewise, the track also comes accompanied by a video which sees the group paying tribute to the original clip, albeit without any brass knuckles hanging from their necks and/or chains.

“We chose to cover ‘Keep Your Hands Off My Girl’ because we didn’t want to cover a super popular song,” explains Declan Boss. “We wanted something that was right in that sweet spot between nostalgic, but not generic, and not quite lost to time, but something nobody has thought of in a little while.

“We also found it really lends itself to the little twist we added. Plus it was the only way to do ‘Hip Hop’ without sounding like Nu-Metal.”

Needless to say, it’s truly something that you need to see (and hear) to really appreciate. Thankfully, you can do so by pointing your peepers downwards and giving it a whirl.

Check out NO NO NO NO NO’s cover of ‘Keep Your Hands Off My Girl’: