On what would’ve been his 75th birthday, Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie’s iconic ‘Valentine’s Day’.

On January 8th, an online stream brought together a collection of music and entertainment legends to celebrate the birthday of our favourite star-man.

‘A Bowie Celebration’ featured keyboardist Mike Garson, guitarists Earl Slick and Charlie Sexton, bassist Carmine Rojas, drummer Omar Hakim and saxophonist Stan Harrison.

Guests included John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Def Leppard, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman and Ricky Gervais.

“It’s a gift we’re celebrating David’s music”, says Garson, “So I feel his spiritual support from wherever he is, whatever dimension he’s in. I can feel him sometimes – not all the time. But sometimes. And it keeps me on a path that is a celebration of his music.”



The show also featured a phenomenal cover of ‘Valentine’s Day’ from Bowie’s 2013 album The Next Day. The cover was performed by none less than Oasis’s Noel Gallagher.

Though a quality video of the live stream isn’t available, listen to the cover below!

In an encounter with Bowie back in 1995, Gallagher regrets that he was “too young and too wasted for it to dawn on [him] that [he] was meeting one of the greats”

“Somebody came up to me and said,’would you like to come and meet David?’. And I was like, ‘Yeah of course.’ There’s a picture of it, of me and him and I’ve obviously said something funny to him, because he’s in hysterics and I’ve no idea what I’ve said to him”

“Had that picture not existed I don’t think I’d have any recollection of ever meeting him”

Today also marks six years since Bowie’s passing.

Gary Oldman applauded his approach to his sickness, saying “he faced his illness with enormous courage, dignity, grace and customary humor. When he wrote to tell me the bad news, he added ‘the good news is i’ve got my cheekbones back.’”