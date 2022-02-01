Noel Gallagher has revealed that he thinks that Ed Sheeran is a great guy, but that he isn’t a fan of his music.

The former Oasis rocker said that he contacted Sheeran in an effort to recruit him to take part in a charity concert, but he was already booked up.

“I work for The Teenage Cancer Trust and I get to call up the bands and say, ‘Do you want to do it this year?” Gallagher explained during a recent appearance on Matt Morgan’s podcast.

“To cut a long story short, I spoke to Ed Sheeran and he said, ‘I can’t do it because I’m going to Australia … but I’ll do it next year,

“I was like, ‘Whatever.’ Anyway, he actually called me back a year later and said, ‘Right, this gig, let’s do it.'”

While Gallagher was impressed that Sheeran reached back out, he followed the compliment up with a jab at his music.

“He’s a good lad, but his music … nah,” added Gallagher.

And, Sheeran stayed true to his word about performing at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event. The ‘Perfect’ singer has performed at the event a number of times, with his debut show taking place in 2014.

“He came on stage on his own with that pedal, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, I was like, ‘What the fuck?!’ Gallagher said of Sheeran’s 2014 Teenage Cancer Trust performance.

He added: “A full tune was coming out of this little fella with his guitar, it was like fucking hell.”

Gallagher also mentioned that he was impressed by how much money Sheeran makes with minimal production costs.

“His overheads are nothing, he’s got an acoustic guitar and a microphone stand, a few checked shirts and a fucking bracelet.”

Watch Ed Sheeran perform at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event in 2014: