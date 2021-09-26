In today’s unexpected news, Noel Gallagher has claimed he would be down to perform with a hologram of his estranged brother Liam.

During an interview with BBC Radio (via Ultimate Guitar), Gallagher was asked if he would “consider doing a gig with a Liam Gallagher hologram”, given that the former Oasis bandmates are locked in a long-running feud.

“I did say that once, right, in the press, that I was gonna stage the concert with holograms, and I think Liam took it seriously…” Gallagher replied.

He continued: “But yeah, Liam is a hologram anyway. I don’t know if people know that, he’s not actually real.”

“But yeah, of course, I’d do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it. ”

In other news, Gallagher recently surprised fans by admitting that Liam is more successful than him.

During an interview on Chris Evan’s How to Wow podcast (via NME), he conceded that his sibling is doing better than him when it comes to album and concert ticket sales.

“He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that,” he said.

He continued: “So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Gallagher added that Liam is “doing his thing, he’s responsible for the legacy being what it is, he’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him.”

