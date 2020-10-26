Noel Gallagher is currently in the thick of chipping away at his fourth studio album, and he wants legendary The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire to feature.

Gallagher recently sat down with Matt Morgan for his Funny How? podcast, revealing that he’d love Squire to contribute to the record, but hasn’t gotten around to asking him.

“He’s a great guitarist, I’m always threatening to get him to play on one of my records, but I never get round to asking him,” shared Gallagher. “I will do. He’s a bit aloof.”

He continued “He’s a great artist, so he’ll be selling art if he’s got any sense. He used to work for an animation studio before he was in The Stone Roses. There was a kids TV programme, like a puppet thing, kind of like Trumpton, he worked in the studio that made that. He was an animator and model maker. He did all The Stone Roses art work.”

John Squire worked at the Manchester animation studio Cosgrove-Hall — who produced classics like Danger Mouse, Chorlton and the Wheelies and The Wind In The Willows.

Squire previously joined Oasis on a performance of ‘Champagne Supernova’ and a cover of The Beatles ‘I Am the Walrus’ during a 1996 performance at Hertfordshire’s Knebworth House.

The two-day performance saw Oasis play to 250,000 people and were supported by the finest names in Britpop including The Charlatans, Manic Street Preachers, The Prodigy, Cast, The Chemical Brothers and Kula Shaker.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher claimed to have penned a track that wouldn’t look out of place on a Quentin Tarantino score.

“I’ve got a song that I recently wrote that sounds fucking great, it sounds like a spaghetti western, and it would be great in a Quentin Tarantino film, it’s brilliant, but the verses are really low and the chorus is really high,” he wrote.

He continued, “I’m doing this album on my own. I’ve got a feeling that it will be very heavily guitar-based. They’ll be pop songs but they’ll be a bit edgy.”

Check out Oasis perform ‘Champagne Supernova’ with John Squire live in 1996: