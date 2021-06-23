Noel Gallagher has kicked off a new online photography exhibition showcasing his life on tour with the High Flying Birds.

Title A New World Blazing, the exhibition features over 40 images by photographer Sharon Latham, who captured Noel Gallagher and the group at their “most dynamic and most intimate” while on the road.

Speaking of the first-ever High Flying Birds exhibition, Gallagher said: “Down the years I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best photographers in the world and I would put Sharon right up there. At its best, a photograph should speak.

Now online ‘A New World Blazing’: an exhibition of photography by @snappershaz, celebrating life on the road with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Visit @redhousegallery to watch the film and a virtual tour of the show.#ANewWorldBlazing pic.twitter.com/51FK7SYBn0 — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 22, 2021

“What are the pictures saying? They are saying: We – NGHFB – have the best job in the world.

“To work, play, travel and party with these people is an absolute pleasure. I’m so happy that Big Shaz was there to capture these moments.”

Speaking of a particular black and white photo where Noel is seen performing at Manchester Arena, Latham reflected on the “overwhelming” experience of performing in the venue for the first time since the terror attack in 2017.

“I remember sitting on the stage and literally crying as I was photographing, which is unusual for me ’cause I’m not a wimp – I’m a tough girl,” she said. “But when you see [the crowd] stood up… it’s epic when you see Noel onstage and you’re on that point of view.”

You can also visit anewworldblazing.com to view the gallery in full and purchase prints.

Check out Noel Gallagher’s High flying Birds: A New World Blazing Exhibition: