As reported by Spin, it’s been over a decade since Noel Gallagher bailed on Oasis.

It was August 28th, 2009 and Oasis had the Paris’ Rock En Seine gig ahead of them. But as the story goes, Noel never took to the stage and Oasis never played that final show.

And now as reported by Contact Music, Noel has got us all shook, with his latest interview in which he has admitted that he actually has some regrets about not playing the final show with the band.

What’s dubbed as the “infamous dressing room spat”, has left Noel thinking that “it would have been a mad gig.”

As reported by Contact Music, Noel sat down for an interview for UK paper, the Daily Star’s Wired column.

He said, “We were getting pissed and fighting and then me going, ‘Fuck it, I’m going home, fuck off!’ With the benefit of time, I don’t know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad fucking Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us. It would have been a mad gig.”

According to the Daily Star, the band members were fighting over Pretty Green, Liam’s clothing line and what seems like some crossover between the company and the band’s promo materials.

Noel also says that he wishes that he had “the memory of that gig” and that it “would have been the way to go out”. But he also says that “it had to happen.”

He continued to elaborate, “I’d never had enough of Oasis – I’d had enough of him. I didn’t think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about it. It slowly went downhill after that.”