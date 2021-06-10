Today in bizarre celebrity feuds, Noel Gallagher has taken it upon himself to start beef with none other than Prince Harry.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallagher revealed that he sympathises with Prince William for having a sibling who is “shooting his fucking mouth off”.

“Prince William. I feel that fucking lad’s pain,” he said.

“He’s got a fucking younger brother shooting his fucking mouth off with shit that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William,’ he added, seemingly referencing his own strained relationship with brother Liam.

Never one to mince words, Noel Gallagher went on to criticise Prince Harry for “dissing your family” during his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Prince Harry is coming across like a typical fucking woke snowflake, fucking arsehole. Just don’t be fucking dissing your family because there’s no need for it.”

“This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that,” he concluded, referring to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

Unsurprisingly, Harry is set to respond to Gallagher‘s comments.

It seems Gallagher is on a roll when it comes to slamming public figures, as he also recently called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “fat c**t” for how he has handled the pandemic.

Speaking to The New Cue, he said: “Boris Johnson has proved himself not to be the fucking man in the crisis. Number one, getting [COVID-19] for a start – you fucking idiot.”

“Right at the start of it he’s out of the game for three months. Hang on a minute, where is the fucking idiot who’s paid to make the rules? Oh he’s in bed because he’s ill. Fat c**t.”

Check out ‘Flying on the Ground’ by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: