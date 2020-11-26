Noel Gallagher has offered an update on new music, revealing that he’s penned a new track that “sounds like The Cure.”

The Oasis rocker sat down with the Daily Star to discuss his new material, detailing a new track called ‘Pretty Boy’ which he’s likened to the goth-pop greats.

“The stuff I’ve been working on is fucking great, really great,” he said. “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy’.”

Gallagher has been chipping away at new music for the High Flying Birds, musing that it’s some of the best gear he’s written.

“I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done. One of them is just fucking ‘wow’ – I even amaze myself sometimes,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Noel Gallagher has cited The Cure as an inspiration for High Flying Birds material. In an interview with NME back in 2018, he noted that he had been writing Robert Smith-inspired tunes on the bass.

“It’s unbelievable,” he shared. “It takes all the emotion out of it and you get more of a groove but I’m loving it so that’s what I’m doing at the moment. So everything I’m writing at the minute sounds like The Police, The Cure or if The Police and The Cure were in a band together.”

Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds released their last album, Who Built The Moon, back in 2017.

Back in September, Robert Smith confirmed that The Cure had finished their latest album whilst in lockdown — their first new record in twelve years.

“Our whole idea for this year was really finishing off the album we started last year, me finishing off the solo album and also, finishing digitising decades of stuff in order to make this film with Tim Pope about the history of the band,” Smith explained in an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music. “So, it’s actually benefited me because there have been no other distractions, so I’ve actually got a lot of what I wanted to do, done.”

Smith has previously described The Cure’s new album as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”. It’s the kind of doom and gloom comfort we’re all craving amid the chaos.