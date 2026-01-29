NOFX have released a new political anthem “Minnesota Nazis” amid the federal ICE raids sweeping the US.

The single marks the first piece of new music from NOFX in 2026, after closing out 2025 with the release of “A to H”, the first instalment of the band’s triple album collection which features never-before-heard demo tracks from the vault, as well as a handful of new tracks.

“Minnesota Nazis” is an updated version of NOFX’s “Huntington Beach Nazis” from 2022. Frontman Fat Mike said after the “recent heartbreaks” in Minnesota, he decided to play with the 2022 song and make it relevant to what the world is seeing.

Its lyrics directly touch on Renée Good’s murder by an ICE agent: “If those Minnesota nazis / Are so sure they’re part of a master race / Why do they cover their white faces when they’re shooting / Friendly white, unarmed lesbians in the face.”

Calling the new title “appropriate”, he added that this song “isn’t going to stop the absolute madness, but you do what you can to make this world a better place”. He continued: “Let’s look out for each other the best we can. Love > Hate….. even though it doesn’t seem like it right now.”

Several other artists have recently released protest songs in response to the ICE raids, including Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen’s “Streets of Minneapolis” similarly references the murder of Renée Good, as well as Alex Pretti. The White House has responded to Springsteen’s song, calling it “random” and full of “irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information”.

A school of artists have also spoken out and publicly condemned the raids, including Lamb of God, Tom Morello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Lady Gaga, and more.

Despite retiring following their final concert in October 2024, NOFX also recently announced a documentary, 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up, which examines their lengthy career, their DIY ethos and the sometimes tumultuous twists and turns that would have likely derailed other bands multiple times over. It will debut new music from the group. The exclusive material will only be accessible to audiences who attend theatrical screenings of the film.

The team plans to crash SXSW in Austin, Texas this March with several sneak peak screenings planned alongside the festival they didn’t submit to in time. The feature will then go on to play at curated theatres worldwide starting in April – details for the rollout will be announced soon.