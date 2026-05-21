Punk icons NOFX have announced 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score, the official companion release to the band’s new documentary film, arriving on August 28th.

The deluxe double LP accompanies 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year and has since screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival marketplace. Australian screenings are also set to hit Hoyts cinemas throughout July and August.

The release is split into two parts: an 11-track orchestral score composed by Fat Mike and collaborator Matt Nasir, and a 15-track soundtrack featuring rare recordings, demos, live tracks, and new music.

Among the unreleased material are two brand new NOFX songs, “40 Years of Fuckin’ Up”, out now, and “We Did It Our Way”, the latter described as the final NOFX song intended to ever be performed live. The collection also includes demos of “Secret Society” and “On The Road”, a cover of “La Bamba”, plus live recordings of fan favourites “Linoleum” and “NOFX.”

Packaged as a deluxe vinyl release, the soundtrack comes with a 24-page retrospective photo book featuring rare and previously unseen images from across the band’s four-decade career, alongside original artwork by Tokyo Hiro.

Director James Buddy Day said the response to the documentary screenings has become something much larger than a traditional film rollout.

“We made a documentary, but what’s happening in theatres feels bigger than that. Every city has turned into this celebration of NOFX, punk rock, and the people who grew up with the band.”

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NOFX’s Fat Mike added: “When NOFX started to put together this documentary, we decided to release it to the world in the same way we’ve done everything in our career. Our way. We want showings of this film to be a celebration. We want it to feel like you’re going to a NOFX show.”

Meanwhile, guitarist El Hefe described the project as “a proper send-off” for longtime fans. “And honestly, the response has floored me. I had no idea how deep our music ran with people all over the world,” he said.

NOFX’s 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score is due out August 28th. Pre-order here.