In 2012, a young Normani Hamilton stood on The X Factor USA stage, captivating thousands with her audition cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools”.

Her powerful vocals transported the audience back to the era of ‘90s and ’00s R&B. Her impressive vocal range recalled her idols Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, and Normani earned a resounding “yes” from Simon Cowell.



The DNA of ’90s and ’00s R&B runs deep in Normani, so it’s no surprise that the nostalgic sound is clearly heard on her debut album, Dopamine.

The album, released in June, is a collection of raw moments and stories that paint a vivid picture of Normani’s true self. Each track pulsates with energy, offering a slice of the musical influences that shaped her.

We hear the swagger of Southside hip hop with lyrics like “Told ’em stick it and move it, thicker than smoothies” on “Big Boy”. “Lights On” channels Janet Jackson, capturing the vibe and lyrical style of the 90s with lines like “Don’t even address me unless you gon’ undress me.”

Normani isn’t afraid to have some fun with her music on Dopamine. Take “Grip”, where she cleverly samples G.I. Joe alongside the raw energy of Kung Fu Grip and flips the script on typical sex anthems. It’s a refreshing reminder that Normani can be both playful and provocative with her sound.

“Candy Paint”, one of two lead singles, is a high-beat melody featuring Normani’s signature style, offering a fun treat for her fans, even though it leaked three years ago.



She also did not forget to collaborate with notable artists like James Blake on this album. In a recent interview, she mentioned that “Tantrums”, which features the English musician, is her favourite track as it allowed her to “flex” her musical taste.

“Wild Side”, featuring Cardi B, completes the album. In her 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan, Normani shared that Cardi B provided a safe space during their collaboration, confirming their friendship. The track, released after her two-year hiatus following “Motivation”, serves as a fitting finale and celebration of her friendship with the rapper.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bring in Fifth Harmony, such a successful girl group, took a toll on Normani’s voice and the identity of who she is. The experience helped her to become a superstar, but being in Fifth Harmony also took a lot from her.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Normani shared: “We were kind of told which one we were going to be within the group, which road to take and what songs to sing.”



The challenge for singers who come from such a group is to find their own identity again and reintroduce themselves to fans, showcasing their individuality. Some shine brightly, while others fade into obscurity.

For Normani, though, Dopamine demonstrates that she can definitely stand on her own.

Her debut album successfully reintroduces herself to the world as a solo artist, making a statement that she is Normani and she can have fun with music, doing what she loves.

Normani has the potential to become an unforgettable name in modern R&B. Fans are now eagerly anticipating her second album, hoping it won’t take too long to keep the momentum going.



Normani’s Dopamine is out now.