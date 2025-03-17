Australian kings of chaos Northlane are set to return to regional stages for the first time in three years, bringing their genre-bending ferocity to fans across the country this July and August.

Kicking off in Queensland and concluding in Victoria, the tour will feature a powerhouse lineup of special guests, including Ocean Grove and Mirrors, alongside local openers in each state.

Marking their final Australian shows before they bunker down to write new music, this tour is shaping up to be an unmissable event for metal fans.

The past few years have been a whirlwind for Northlane, solidifying their reputation as one of the most innovative forces in heavy music.

Their 2024 EP Mirror’s Edge showcased the band’s ever-evolving sound, featuring collaborations with Winston McCall (Parkway Drive) and Ian Kenny (Karnivool, Birds of Tokyo). They followed it up with the hard-hitting single “Welcome to the Industry”, released as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming video game Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson.

Northlane’s relentless touring schedule has seen them captivate audiences worldwide, from festival stages at Good Things and Bassinthegrass to a massive arena show in New Zealand supporting Slipknot.

This year, they’ll continue their global takeover with appearances at Europe’s Rock Am Ring, Download, Graspop, and Resurrection festivals, before heading to the U.S. for Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival.

Joining Northlane on their All Over Australia Tour is an electrifying lineup of heavy hitters. Melbourne’s Ocean Grove, known for their boundary-pushing fusion of rock, metal, and hip-hop, recently released their fourth album ODDWORLD, a high-energy explosion of chaos and creativity.

They’ll be joined by Gippsland’s Mirrors, whose atmospheric intensity and introspective lyricism have made them rising stars in the heavy music scene.

Their latest single “Vestige” hints at a new album in the works.

Adding to the chaos are local openers handpicked for each state: Headwreck in Queensland, Heists in New South Wales, Darkmatter in Western Australia, and Lune in Victoria.

Northlane All Over Australia Tour

with special guests Ocean Grove & Mirrors

Thursday July 31st

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

With Headwreck

Friday August 1st

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With Headwreck

Saturday August 2nd

Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

With Headwreck

Sunday August 3rd

Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD

With Headwreck

Thursday August 7th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

With Heists

Friday August 8th

Panthers, Penrith NSW

With Heists

Saturday August 9th

Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

With Heists

Sunday August 10

The Basement, Canberra ACT

With Heists

Friday August 15th

Shelters Brewing, Busselton WA

With Darkmatter

Saturday August 16th

Magnet House, Perth WA

With Darkmatter

Thursday August 21st

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

With Lune

Friday August 22nd

Royal Theatre, Castlemaine VIC

With Lune

Saturday August 23rd

Wool Exchange, Geelong VIC

With Lune

Sunday August 24th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC

With Lune