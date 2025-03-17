Australian kings of chaos Northlane are set to return to regional stages for the first time in three years, bringing their genre-bending ferocity to fans across the country this July and August.
Kicking off in Queensland and concluding in Victoria, the tour will feature a powerhouse lineup of special guests, including Ocean Grove and Mirrors, alongside local openers in each state.
Marking their final Australian shows before they bunker down to write new music, this tour is shaping up to be an unmissable event for metal fans.
The past few years have been a whirlwind for Northlane, solidifying their reputation as one of the most innovative forces in heavy music.
Their 2024 EP Mirror’s Edge showcased the band’s ever-evolving sound, featuring collaborations with Winston McCall (Parkway Drive) and Ian Kenny (Karnivool, Birds of Tokyo). They followed it up with the hard-hitting single “Welcome to the Industry”, released as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming video game Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson.
Northlane’s relentless touring schedule has seen them captivate audiences worldwide, from festival stages at Good Things and Bassinthegrass to a massive arena show in New Zealand supporting Slipknot.
This year, they’ll continue their global takeover with appearances at Europe’s Rock Am Ring, Download, Graspop, and Resurrection festivals, before heading to the U.S. for Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival.
Joining Northlane on their All Over Australia Tour is an electrifying lineup of heavy hitters. Melbourne’s Ocean Grove, known for their boundary-pushing fusion of rock, metal, and hip-hop, recently released their fourth album ODDWORLD, a high-energy explosion of chaos and creativity.
They’ll be joined by Gippsland’s Mirrors, whose atmospheric intensity and introspective lyricism have made them rising stars in the heavy music scene.
Their latest single “Vestige” hints at a new album in the works.
Adding to the chaos are local openers handpicked for each state: Headwreck in Queensland, Heists in New South Wales, Darkmatter in Western Australia, and Lune in Victoria.
Northlane All Over Australia Tour
with special guests Ocean Grove & Mirrors
Destroy All Lines presale begins Thursday, March 20th at 11AM AEST
Sign up for access HERE
General tickets on sale Friday March 21st at 11AM local time via northlaneband.com
Thursday July 31st
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD
With Headwreck
Friday August 1st
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With Headwreck
Saturday August 2nd
Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD
With Headwreck
Sunday August 3rd
Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD
With Headwreck
Thursday August 7th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
With Heists
Friday August 8th
Panthers, Penrith NSW
With Heists
Saturday August 9th
Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW
With Heists
Sunday August 10
The Basement, Canberra ACT
With Heists
Friday August 15th
Shelters Brewing, Busselton WA
With Darkmatter
Saturday August 16th
Magnet House, Perth WA
With Darkmatter
Thursday August 21st
Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW
With Lune
Friday August 22nd
Royal Theatre, Castlemaine VIC
With Lune
Saturday August 23rd
Wool Exchange, Geelong VIC
With Lune
Sunday August 24th
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC
With Lune