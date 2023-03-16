UK alternative rock favourites Nothing but Thieves are returning to Australia for a national headline tour.

Beginning in Brisbane on Wednesday, April 26th, the band will then visit Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth over the following week (see full dates below). While Down Under, the band will also perform at Groovin the Moo.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 21st at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Friday, March 17th at 9am local time (sign up here).

“It’s been far too long and we are absolutely thrilled to be back. You’re our first stops on the Welcome To The DCC World Tour. Let’s have a ball,” the five-piece wrote on social media.

Nothing but Thieves head to Australia off the back of announcing their fourth studio album Dead Club City, which is scheduled for release two months after their Australian tour on July 7th. “Welcome to the DCC, Dead Club City. All the Heaven, all the time,” the band declared. The album contains lead single ‘Welcome to the DCC’, which premiered on Radio 1 as the Hottest Record in the World.

Dead Club City is the hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Moral Panic, which was a top 10 hit in Australia and their home country. Fans can expect to hear new tunes from Nothing But Thieves’ forthcoming album, as well as old favourites, on their Aussie tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Nothing but Thieves 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Friday, March 17th (9am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, March 21st (12pm local time)

Wednesday, April 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, April 27th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 2nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 3rd

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.