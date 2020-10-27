Nova’s Red Room is set to make its long-awaited return to live performances in the lead up to this year’s ARIA Awards.

2020’s ARIA edition of the popular concert series will see some of Australia’s best and brightest artists take the stage of Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion.

To be held over two nights, the lineup includes Amy Shark and Ruel performing on Wednesday, November 18th, as well as Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy on Thursday, November 19th.

The performances will help countdown to the socially-distanced ARIAs, which will take place on Thursday, November 25th.

It’s safe to say the news is music to the ears (no pun intended) of Aussie gig-goers, who have been deprived of live gigs as a result of COVID-19.

NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Programming and Marketing Officer Paul Jackson stressed the significance of supporting the arts during 2020, saying it’s “never been more important.”

“Nova’s Red Room ARIA Edition is always a special event for the Nova Network, as we celebrate the Australian music industry and support some of the country’s best artists,” he said in a statement (via Media Week).

He continued: “During 2020 it has never been more important to provide an opportunity for musicians to connect with and perform live for their fans, we are proud to help rejuvenate the live music scene in Australia and put on some of the first live music gigs, celebrating our local talent and recognising the importance of the ARIA Awards.”

ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen echoed Jackson’s sentiment, describing the gigs as a “brilliant way to extend the celebration of Australian music across November in the lead up to the ARIA Awards.”

Sydney-siders will have the chance to score themselves an invite to the exclusive gigs either by listening to Smallzy’s Surgery or entering via the Nova website.

Check out ‘C’MON’ by Amy Shark ft. Travis Barker: