Australia is getting a cool new electronic music festival.

Brought to the country by creative pioneers Novel, A3 is described as an “electronic music, design, and art haven” that will be held over three days in Victoria’s West Gippsland Region (75 minutes from Melbourne) from Friday, November 29th-Monday, December 2nd.

According to a press release, the new festival will offer “three days of carefully fractious and rewarding programming as a conduit to open artistic expression, cross-cultural collaboration and boundless connection… At both its centre and its periphery, a series of innovations across aural, visual and spatial disciplines culminate – all as vital to the festival, as music itself.” (Which is a convoluted way of saying there’s going to be a lot happening at the inaugural A3.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A3 Festival (@a3festival)

An in-depth program of visual and electronic artists has been assembled for the festival including Amelie Lens, Adam Beyer, Patrick Topping, Team Rolfes, and Bad Boombox.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

There’s also dameeeela, Papa Smurf (not that one), HE.SHE.THEY., Jimi the Queen, Krystal Klear, Merve, and so many more.

You can view the full music and visual artist lineup below.

Tickets to A3 go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12pm local time, while the pre-sale will commence on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12pm local time (sign up here).

Everything’s set up for A3 to be a strong addition to the Australian live circuit, with Novel boasting over 15 years’ experience in the dance music landscape. The event organisers have developed and created several other electronic events, including Pitch Music & Arts, let Them Eat Cake, and Days Like This.

A3

Presented by Novel

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (12pm local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, July 3rd (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via a3festival.com

Friday, November 29th-Monday, December 2nd

Bunurong Land, Victoria

Music Lineup

Adam Beyer

Âme

Amelie Lens

Amity

Argonaut

Bad Boombox

Bella Claxton

Casey Leaver

Carmen Electro

Chris Stussy

CRTB

dameeeela

DAWS

Demi Riquísimo

Etapp Kyle

Fafi Abdel Nour

Farrago

fka.m4a

Gumm

Hannah D

Hasvat Informant

HE.SHE.THEY.

HUGEL

I. JORDAN

IMOGEN

Innellea (Live)

Ivory

Jarred Baker

Jimi Jules

Jimi the Kween

Juicy Romance

Krystal Klear

KSMBA

Kyle Starkey

Mabel

Mano Le Tough

Marie Malarie

MARRØN

Merve

Mischluft

Patrick Topping

Papa Smurf

POOF DOOF

Rafael Cerato

Sophie Forrest

Sophie McAlister

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

Toman

Vladimir Dubyshkin

X CLUB.

Yarra

Visual Artist Lineup



Akinori Goto

CAPITAL WASTE

Cr鉻

DarÍo Alva and Diego Navarro

Eek

Farevader

Harrison Hall

Harrison Ritchie-Jones

Karyn Nakamura

Kevin Peter He

Liquid Damage

Luca Dante

Mara Gallagher

Natasha Tontey

Naxs Future

Nū

Passive Kneeling

PSEUDO

Sarah Aiken

Spisbah

Team Rolfes

Wendy Yu

Xtrux

Yiyang Cao

Spatial Lineup



Colourblind

ENCOR Studio

Lachlan Turczan

Merindah-Gunya & Rose Staff

OCTA

REELIZE.STUDIO

Studio John Fish

The Experience Machine

XYZ Dimensions