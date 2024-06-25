Australia is getting a cool new electronic music festival.
Brought to the country by creative pioneers Novel, A3 is described as an “electronic music, design, and art haven” that will be held over three days in Victoria’s West Gippsland Region (75 minutes from Melbourne) from Friday, November 29th-Monday, December 2nd.
According to a press release, the new festival will offer “three days of carefully fractious and rewarding programming as a conduit to open artistic expression, cross-cultural collaboration and boundless connection… At both its centre and its periphery, a series of innovations across aural, visual and spatial disciplines culminate – all as vital to the festival, as music itself.” (Which is a convoluted way of saying there’s going to be a lot happening at the inaugural A3.)
An in-depth program of visual and electronic artists has been assembled for the festival including Amelie Lens, Adam Beyer, Patrick Topping, Team Rolfes, and Bad Boombox.
There’s also dameeeela, Papa Smurf (not that one), HE.SHE.THEY., Jimi the Queen, Krystal Klear, Merve, and so many more.
You can view the full music and visual artist lineup below.
Tickets to A3 go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12pm local time, while the pre-sale will commence on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12pm local time (sign up here).
Everything’s set up for A3 to be a strong addition to the Australian live circuit, with Novel boasting over 15 years’ experience in the dance music landscape. The event organisers have developed and created several other electronic events, including Pitch Music & Arts, let Them Eat Cake, and Days Like This.
A3
Presented by Novel
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (12pm local time)
General sale begins Wednesday, July 3rd (12pm local time)
Ticket information available via a3festival.com
Friday, November 29th-Monday, December 2nd
Bunurong Land, Victoria
