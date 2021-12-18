NSW Health has apologised to Delta Goodrem for using her image on a social media post about coronavirus without her permission.

Yesterday, NSW Health posted a story on their official Instagram account that showed a headshot GIF of Goodrem, with some additional GIFs of needles pointing towards her head. The story was a Q&A about COVID vaccinations, and the question featured on that slide read, “How effective is the COVID-19 booster vax compared to the COVID-19 vax?”

Goodrem quickly reposted the story calling the use of images and GIFs “disturbing”.

“I have a HUGE problem with this @newsouthwaleshealth are you serious????????” Goodrem captioned the repost.

“Needles pointing at a picture of my head in an attempt to get your point across is disturbing!!!!!!”

Now, NSW Health has issued an apology to Goodrem.

“NSW Health was attempting to convey an important public health message but recognises it made an error of judgement and sincerely regrets the offence caused to Delta Goodrem,” a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement. They added: “The message has now been removed by NSW Health.”