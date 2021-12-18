NSW Health has apologised to Delta Goodrem for using her image on a social media post about coronavirus without her permission.
Yesterday, NSW Health posted a story on their official Instagram account that showed a headshot GIF of Goodrem, with some additional GIFs of needles pointing towards her head. The story was a Q&A about COVID vaccinations, and the question featured on that slide read, “How effective is the COVID-19 booster vax compared to the COVID-19 vax?”
Goodrem quickly reposted the story calling the use of images and GIFs “disturbing”.
“I have a HUGE problem with this @newsouthwaleshealth are you serious????????” Goodrem captioned the repost.
“Needles pointing at a picture of my head in an attempt to get your point across is disturbing!!!!!!”
Now, NSW Health has issued an apology to Goodrem.
In the past, Goodrem has made light of the link between her name and the Delta strain of COVID. During an interview on Sunrise last month, David Koch asked the singer what her thoughts were about the new strain of Omnicron.
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
“What a Christmas present that we get the Omicron strain of Covid-19 and we can kiss goodbye to Delta,” he said.
“I don’t want to hear about this terrible Delta, get rid of her, get rid of her, I was here first!” Delta replied.
She added: “it was definitely confusing to watch you guys in the morning, when I’m getting up I’d hear “Delta danger” or “Delta out of control” and I’d be like “sorry, what?”.
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.