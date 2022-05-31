Nu-metal act Dropout Kings have called out Lil Xan for dropping out of a tour – which he was headlining – after most acts had already joined.

Dropout Kings’ tour was set to commence on Mat 28th with an appearance at the ‘So What?!’ Music Festival in Dallas, Texas, followed by a show in Tampa, Florida on May 30th. The act will also be joined by Vvizardking & Rosh Dawg and Saving Vice.

According to the band, Lil Xan – who was also among the featured acts – first skipped his festival appearance and then was a no-show at the Tampa show.

The group took to Twitter to call the rapper out: “@lilxanfuhyobih dropped off our tour after everyone already left cross country. Didn’t show up for his set at so what. We’re rebooking this entire tour stay tuned. Please bear with us. Also fuck Lil Xan.”

Shortly after, a fan posted a screenshot in which Lil Xan had replied to a fan about the status of his appearance on the tour. In his comment, the rapper claimed that he had to postpone because ‘everything wasn’t ready in time’ and that he wanted to give his fans a memorable experience.

The excuse is wild 😅

This also did not sit well with fans or Dropout Kings, who called the rapper out on not disclosing his intentions – even to the supporting acts – until the day of the show. The rapper had, in fact, not informed anyone of his actions until he was publicly called out.

Xan again addressed the controversy on his Instagram, during which he accused the band and their booking agent of ‘taking advantage’ of him. He also noted that since he was fresh out of rehab, a tour would not be good for sobriety.

“I dropped off the tour because your management and booking agents were taking advantage of me. Your team dropped the ball. Your team did not have any accomodations or travel or anything a tour should.” he said on Instagram.

“[You] just wanted to promote [your] homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this. If you guys were smart you wouldn’t do [sic] burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your fuck Lil Xan tour,” he continued.

He then took another dig at the band in the caption and told them to ‘have a great ‘fuck Lil Xan tour”.

“I know you guys are new to this and [I’m] pretty sure you should talk with your booking agent Ashley on how bad she fucked the tour up for me and my team! But have fun on the tour fellaz [sic] my next tour is for my fans only not yours.” he said.

“I wanna give them better openers and more Xanarchy. On top of that i just got out of rehab 2/3 months ago and wanna stay focused on my sobriety and a tour might damage that! But no y’all team didn’t care as long as they made their money.” he added.

It seems the only one burned any bridges was Lil Xan, since Dropout Kings have already overhauled their tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer and the Hip-hop Observer.

