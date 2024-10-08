As first revealed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, for the first time since 2009, the lads from Manchester will “Roll With It” across our shores, hitting up two major stadiums in Melbourne and Sydney next October and November. But if you don’t want to be left shouting “Don’t Look Back in Anger” from outside the gates, you’ll need to move fast to get your hands on tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know to secure your spot at one of the most anticipated tours of the decade.

Oasis Australian Tour Dates

Oasis will perform two shows in Australia in 2025:

Friday, October 31st – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

– Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC Friday, November 7th – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Given the demand for their global shows, it’s possible more dates could be added, so stay tuned.

Pre-Sale Registration and Details

For those keen to jump ahead of the crowd, Oasis is offering a Fan Pre-Sale via a ballot system. You can register for the pre-sale now until 8am AEDT on Wednesday, October 9th. To register, visit the official Oasis Pre-Sale Page or the Oasis Official Website.

As with other countries’ Oasis ballot systems, you will be required to answer a trivia question to register:

“Which Oasis song won Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 1995?”

Answer correctly (hint, the answer rhymes with: “Thunderball”) and you’ll be entered for a chance to access the pre-sale. Successful applicants will be notified via email with a unique code, granting access to tickets on Monday, October 14th.

General Ticket Sales

If you miss out on the pre-sale, general ticket sales will open shortly after:

Melbourne tickets on sale from 10am AEDT on Tuesday, October 15th .

on sale from . Sydney tickets on sale from 12pm AEDT on Tuesday, October 15th.

Visit Ticketmaster or Live Nation to purchase your tickets during the general sale period.

Ticket Pricing and Limits

While ticket prices haven’t been confirmed yet, fans can expect prices to be similar to those in the UK and North America. General admission tickets abroad started at approximately AUD $126, with premium packages reaching up to AUD $890. Australian prices are anticipated to range between AUD $100 and AUD $500, depending on seating and packages.

There is also a limit of four tickets per person to ensure as many fans as possible have a chance to attend.

Accessible Tickets

Accessible tickets, including Companion Cards, can be purchased via Ticketmaster’s Accessible Bookings line at 1300 446 925 from Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm AEDT. Alternatively, you can submit a request on Ticketmaster’s help page, making sure to include your pre-sale code if booking during the pre-sale window.

What to Expect from Oasis’s Australian Shows

This tour marks the first time Oasis has performed in Australia since 2009, making it a long-awaited return. Fans can expect a setlist packed with iconic tracks like “Champagne Supernova,” “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” and “Supersonic.”

With Oasis selling out arenas across the world, the Live ’25 tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest concert events Australia has seen in years.

Tips for Securing Tickets

Set Alarms: Whether you’re trying for the pre-sale or general sale, set alarms for the key dates and times.

Whether you’re trying for the pre-sale or general sale, set alarms for the key dates and times. Register for the Pre-Sale: Be sure to register for the pre-sale here before the deadline.

Be sure to register for the pre-sale here before the deadline. Payment Information: Have your payment details ready when tickets go on sale to speed up the process.

Have your payment details ready when tickets go on sale to speed up the process. Strong Internet Connection: A stable internet connection can make all the difference when high demand is expected.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit the Oasis official website, Ticketmaster, or Live Nation.