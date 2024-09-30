Oasis will go west on their 2025 world tour. But Australia is not in their plans (yet).

After dropping a bunch of cryptic teasers over the weekend, Oasis has announced a fresh leg for their 2025 reunion tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will be bringing their highly anticipated Live ’25 tour to the United States, Canada and Mexico, though, sadly for fans in Australia, no shows are set for the southern hemisphere.

Dropping at 8am ET, the announcement follows a string of sold-out shows across the UK and Ireland, leaving fans around the globe clamouring for tickets. The band’s reunion has been the stuff of dreams for those who’ve long hoped to see the brothers reunite—rivalry and all.

Known for their notorious sibling tension, which reached its boiling point with their 2009 split, Liam and Noel haven’t shared a stage in over a decade. Live ’25 marks a long-awaited return for one of the defining bands of the Britpop era.

No Oasis tour would be complete without the energy that made them “rock n’ roll stars” stars, and the setlist is sure to be loaded with hits that shaped the ’90s.

From the rousing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to the sprawling “Champagne Supernova,” fans can expect a journey through the songs that turned Oasis into a global sensation. Liam has also recently hinted at the possibility of new music, teasing on social media that “it’s in the bag, mate,” leaving fans of the ’90s icons keen to hear fresh material alongside the beloved classics.

Australia has always held a special place in the Oasis legacy. Their early tours Down Under in the mid-‘90s came at the height of their Britpop rivalry with Blur, and the band’s presence on the global stage was undeniable.

Despite their infamous backstage bust-ups, Oasis consistently delivered blistering live performances, with the on-stage intensity matching the chaos behind the scenes. That very tension is what made their shows so thrilling, and some might say it’s part of the band’s enduring allure.

For fans who’ve been waiting for the Gallaghers to “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” and reunite, this tour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

With the extended international run locked in, the countdown to 2025 is on. As Liam famously declared, “tonight, I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star”—and come 2025, fans on both sides of the Atlantic will witness that star power in all its glory.

US band Cage the Elephant will support.

Oasis Live ’25 tour of the Americas:

August 24th, Toronto Rogers Stadium,

August 28th, Chicago Soldier Field

August 31st, New Jersey MetLife Stadium

September 6th, Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium

September 12th, Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros

Tickets on sale Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time. Visit oasisinet.com.