Oasis have added another new show to their Australia tour to meet demand.

The Britpop legends revealed earlier this month that they would be bringing their reunion tour to Australia next year.

Oasis originally scheduled a show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, October 31st, followed by a show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, November 7th.

Another two shows were then added to the tour, with Oasis scheduled to play again at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, November 1st, and again at Accor Stadium on Saturday, November 8th.

And after all four stadium shows sold out within 90 minutes of going on sale, another new dates has now been added to the tour.

Oasis will now play a third and final time at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Monday, November 4th. There will be a pre-sale for existing registered fans who were unsuccessful in the initial pre-sale ballot. Tickets will the go on sale to the general public from 12pm AEDT on Friday, October 18th.

Few tours next year, or any year, will come close to the excitement of a reunited Oasis.

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own.

With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the UK no one could touch Oasis. Their album sales, box office and rock ‘n’ roll swagger was unbeatable.

In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit #1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009 – for a total of eight leaders.

Oasis’ 1994 debut Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history – and has passed five million sales in the UK, where it’s 17-times platinum certified.

Its follow-up, 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, is the fifth best-selling album of all time in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

And their third LP, 1997’s Be Here Now, remains untouchable: it’s the fastest-selling album of all time, shifting 696,000 copies in just three days in its first chart week.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at #1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW