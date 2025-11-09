Oasis’ Australian tour is officially in the books.

After three shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and two at Accor Stadium in Sydney, which wrapped on Saturday night, it’s been confirmed that over 320,000 fans turned out to see the Brit icons.

“Thanks for putting up with us. We know we were dickheads sometimes,” Gallagher told the crowd.

“Your support has put us back on the map. Respect! You’ve got a lovely fucking country. See you again.”

Oasis will now move on to play in Argentina, Chile and Brazil before more UK shows take place in 2026.

While the first show came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

“The Gallaghers are back where they belong,” we wrote. “Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel’s guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded – a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam’s at the top of his game. He doesn’t go for every high note in “Some Might Say” or “Slide Away”, but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago.

“The Oasis we see tonight isn’t the band of Knebworth 1996, when they were creating their legend – and their notoriety – in real-time. If you couldn’t be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who’ve kept their music alive. “While we’re living / The dreams we have as children fade away”, they sing – but not tonight.”

In just five days, Oasis quite literally shook Melbourne – their concerts registering with the Seismology Research Centre – as their fans were praised for reviving Melbourne’s nighttime economy. In fact, the owner of Cherry Bar, James Young, took to social media to thank the Gallagher brothers for the bar’s “biggest weekend and biggest week on record”.

He wrote: “The darkest hour is before the dawn, Melbourne and Cherry Bar needed a hero and who knew that it would come in the shape of a couple of ‘no f#cks given’ Mancunian larrikins?!”