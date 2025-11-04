Oasis has praised Victoria’s process to block scalpers from their shows and called on other states to follow suit.

As reported first by Herald Sun, the Brit icons have praised the state’s Major Events Declaration, which states that it is “an offence to advertise, offer for resale, or resell a ticket for more than 10% above the original face value of the ticket” for major events.

Penalties can range from $826 up to $495,660.

It comes as Oasis wrap up the third and final Melbourne show at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It’s great to see Victoria’s Major Events Declaration doing exactly what it’s meant to – Viagogo can’t list our Melbourne shows, and that’s a huge win for real fans,” a representative for the band told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a statement.

“When government and the live industry work together, we can stop large-scale scalping in its tracks. We’d love to see other states follow Victoria’s lead so fans everywhere get a fair go.”

Oasis will next head to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for shows on Friday and Saturday night. As of this writing, Viagogo is advertising tickets for the two concerts with the highest prices exceeding the NSW legal cap.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“As promoters, our priority is always the artist and their fans,” Live Nation’s Senior Vice President of Touring, Mark Vaughan said.

“Victoria’s action means more fans were able to experience Oasis at fair prices which is exactly how it should be.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at Oasis’ first Australian tour show, highly praising the band’s performance at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium with a five star review.

“The Oasis we see tonight isn’t the band of Knebworth 1996, when they were creating their legend – and their notoriety – in real-time. If you couldn’t be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who’ve kept their music alive,” the review reads.

On Tuesday, Oasis also shared a live clip from the first show of “D’You Know What I Mean?”. Check it out below.

Limited tickets to the remaining Oasis shows are available here.