In case you’ve been off the grid: it’s looking increasingly likely that Oasis will announce their reunion this week.

Over the weekend, a teaser appeared on the Gallagher brothers’ social media as well as the official Oasis page. The clip, styled like their iconic logo, showed the date “27.08.24” before flickering to “8am.”

It might be another tease in a long history of rumours, but the signs are strong. Liam Gallagher dedicated “Half the World Away” to his brother Noel at Reading Festival, fuelling speculation about a 2025 tour. He also dedicated “Cigarettes & Alcohol” to those who supposedly hate the band, while the same teaser clip with Tuesday’s date appeared on the stage screens at the end of the gig.

Liam spent much of Sunday addressing the rumours on X (formerly Twitter), sharing articles and commenting, “I never did like that word FORMER,” and, “Listen it’s Saturday morning you lot are scaring me with all this fucking talk of Tuesday can we not just enjoy 1 day at fucking time Rastas.”

For a bit of nostalgia, do you remember Oasis’ last gig at V Festival in Staffordshire on August 22nd, 2009?

Fans had no idea they were witnessing the end of an era on the day. After a year of touring their album Dig Out Your Soul, the Britpop band played a 19-song set including hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova,” closing with the Beatles cover “I Am the Walrus.”

You can watch a clip of the fateful show below.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis’s Definitely Maybe launched the Gallagher brothers into mega-stardom, kicking off the Britpop era and making them household names.

In 1996, 2.5 million people applied for tickets to their Knebworth shows – an indication of the incredible demand any new gigs might see, potentially surpassing the eight-gig record set by Taylor Swift this year.

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

So, back to the reunion tour—this could all be hype, but the odds are high that Oasis have reunited. We’ll find out soon if it’s the real deal. Tone Deaf will keep you posted on any confirmed Oasis reunion.