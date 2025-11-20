Oasis fans hoping to catch the band’s reunion tour beyond 2025 may need to adjust their expectations, as Liam Gallagher has delivered a characteristically blunt verdict on future touring plans.

The singer took to social media in the past 24 hours to address mounting speculation about the band’s schedule, responding to fan queries with his trademark directness. When asked “Is there gonna be a 2026 tour?”, Gallagher replied with a definitive “NO” in capital letters. A follow-up question seeking confirmation prompted an equally emphatic “YES IM FUCKING SERIOUS” from the vocalist.

The exchanges came as the reunion tour approaches its final dates in Brazil this weekend, marking the end of what has been one of the most anticipated comebacks in music history.

When pressed about a potential 2027 tour, Gallagher offered a more ambiguous “Maybe”, indicating the door isn’t completely closed on future performances.

Last Wednesday, Gallagher hinted at insider knowledge when a fan asked if he was sad to see the tour end. “I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know,” he replied cryptically. The singer also revealed he’d faced criticism for telling audiences “see you next year” during concerts, receiving “a few tuts and raised eyebrows” from an unnamed source.

In a particularly revealing social media post, Gallagher expressed his personal desire to continue touring while acknowledging the collaborative nature of band decisions. “You will see me next year and the year after and so on, just not sure yet if it’ll be with oasis,” he wrote. “We need to sit down and discuss these things if it was all up to me then you know we’d be touring till the day we die as it’s the best thing in the world but UNFORTUNATELY it’s not.”

The singer’s comments suggest internal discussions about the band’s future remain ongoing, with Gallagher unable to unilaterally determine touring schedules. His final assessment appeared resigned: “I can’t magic up a tour it is what it is and probably for the best.”