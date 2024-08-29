After years of silence, solo ventures, and trading barbs from afar, Noel and Liam Gallagher have decided to bury the hatchet—at least long enough to announce their reunion tour: OASIS LIVE ’25.

But as we gear up for what’s sure to be an epic return, it’s hard not to remember the trail of chaos these combative brothers have left in their wake over the years.

The Gallaghers don’t just clash—they go to war. These brothers have taken on everyone, hurling as many insults at other stars as they have at each other. From Blur to Eminem to Jay-Z, their fiery confrontations have left a decades-long trail of scorched egos across the music industry.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the Gallagher brothers’ most explosive Oasis-era feuds with some of the biggest names in music.

Blur vs. Oasis: The Battle of Britpop

No discussion about Oasis feuds would be complete without starting with Blur. The rivalry between Oasis and Blur in the mid-90s wasn’t just a battle between two bands; it was a cultural war that defined the Britpop era. Oasis represented the working-class grit of Manchester, while Blur was seen as the art-school sophisticates from the South.

The feud hit its peak in 1995 when both bands decided to release singles on the same day—August 14th. Blur’s “Country House” and Oasis’s “Roll With It” went head-to-head in what the British media dubbed “The Battle of Britpop.” Blur won the chart battle, selling 58,000 more copies that week, but Noel Gallagher’s response became the stuff of legend.

Speaking to The Observer, Noel famously quipped, “I hate that Alex [James] and Damon [Albarn]. I hope they catch AIDS and die,” a statement he later retracted and apologised for.

Years later, Noel reflected on the rivalry, telling The Guardian in 2005, “It was ridiculous, but at the time, we really did hate them. We were better than them and they knew it.”

Robbie Williams: From Friend to Foe

Robbie Williams was once close with the Gallagher brothers, particularly Noel. After leaving Take That in 1995, Robbie became fast friends with Liam Gallagher, and the two were often seen together at events like Glastonbury.

But things turned sour when Noel publicly referred to Robbie as “the fat dancer from Take That.” The feud escalated in 2000 when Robbie, on stage at the Brit Awards, challenged Liam to a fight, saying, “Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money, we’ll get in the ring, we’ll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV.”

Liam didn’t take the bait, but the tension remained high.

Noel was particularly dismissive of Robbie, telling NME in 2003, “He’s a fat dancer who can’t even sing.” Robbie responded with a series of jabs, even sending Noel a pair of tap-dancing shoes after Robbie sold out Knebworth for three nights, surpassing Oasis’s record of two nights at the same venue.

Robbie later referred to Oasis as “bullies” in a 2022 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying, “They were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it—and I didn’t like that.”

Liam, never one to shy away from a retort, responded on Twitter: “I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive p*** taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes, but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.”

Jay-Z: Hip Hop vs. Britpop

In 2008, Noel Gallagher stirred controversy when he criticised the decision to have Jay-Z headline Glastonbury.

“Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music, do you know what I mean? Even when they throw the odd curveball in on a Sunday night you go, Kylie Minogue? I don’t know about it. But I’m not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong,” he told BBC News.

Jay-Z responded in the best way possible—by opening his Glastonbury set with a cover of Oasis’s “Wonderwall,” guitar in hand. The moment became iconic, and Jay-Z later remarked that Noel’s comments had been a catalyst for his performance.

Noel later downplayed his comments in an interview with NME, saying, “I said what I said, and it was wrong, or it was taken wrong. I’ll have a beer with him one day, and it will be fine.”