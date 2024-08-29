Eminem: The War of Words
Eminem’s feud with Oasis was less about direct confrontation and more about a war of words through the media.
The tension began after Eminem dissed Oasis in his 2004 track “Can I Bitch,” where he rapped, “Some people only see that I’m white, ignoring skill / ‘Cause I stand out like a green hat with an orange bill / But I don’t get pissed, y’all don’t see the larger picture / I stand in the shadow of them white Gallagher bitches.”
Noel responded in a 2005 interview with The Guardian, stating, “I fucking despise hip-hop. Loathe it. Eminem is a fucking idiot and I find 50 Cent the most distasteful character I have ever crossed in my life.”
“Eminem’s new song about his kid – isn’t it the most ridiculous piece of music you have ever heard in your life? I just don’t like the dragging women around on dog leads and all that stuff. I’m not fucking having that.”
Over a decade later, Noel continued his verbal attack on Eminem, calling him “boring” for repeatedly rapping about drugs and rehab.
In a 2019 interview with Ireland’s Sunday Independent, Noel commented, “He is one of those guys that goes into rehab and then they sing about it for the next 20 years. You did a bit of fucking coke. You had a drink. Haven’t we all. I have never felt the need to be one of those fucking people. It’s boring.”
George Harrison: When Oasis Faced the Wrath of a Beatle
One of the more surprising twists in Oasis’s tumultuous journey was their unexpected feud with George Harrison, a member of The Beatles—the very band Noel Gallagher had long idolised. For Oasis, who often hailed The Beatles as their greatest influence, Harrison’s harsh words must have felt like a gut punch.
In a candid 1996 interview with Q Magazine, Harrison didn’t mince words, critiquing Oasis with his signature bluntness: “The music lacks depth, and the singer, Liam, shouts instead of sings.” He went further, adding, “The rest of the band don’t need him,” suggesting that Oasis might be better off without their notorious frontman.
Noel, clearly stung by Harrison’s comments, fired back in an interview with Mojo, saying, “George was always the quiet one, and maybe he should have stayed that way. I love The Beatles, but what the fuck does he know about rock ‘n’ roll?”
Liam, never one to shy away from a confrontation, responded with characteristic bluntness. Speaking to MTV, he said, “I still love The Beatles and I still love George Harrison as a songwriter in The Beatles. But, as a person, I think he’s a fucking nipple.”
Oasis vs. Coldplay: A Clash of Musical Worlds
Coldplay didn’t escape the Gallagher brothers’ sharp critiques. Noel once famously dismissed their music as “bedwetters’ music,” a phrase that perfectly encapsulated his disdain for what he considered overly sentimental and bland tunes.
“It’s not that I hate them,” Noel explained in a 2006 interview with Radio X, “but their music just isn’t for me. It’s for people who still live with their mum.”
Liam had previously likened Coldplay to “The Tweenies” and remarked that they “look beyond shit.” However, after performing with Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester concert, Liam extended an olive branch, saying, “I’m sorry about all that shit, that I keep fucking slagging you off. You know I don’t fucking mean it.” Martin, taking it in stride, reportedly responded, “Nah, nah, no worries, we love it, mate. Carry on!”
But as Liam later remarked, “He’s fucked me right off now.”
Walking Dread: Oasis vs. Keith Richards
The feud between Oasis and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones sparked when Richards dismissed Oasis as “amateurs.”
Noel fired back with a sharp retort: “Keith Richards looks like he’s from the Walking Dead. He should shut up and enjoy the rest of his time on this earth.” Noel didn’t stop there, adding, “He’s just an old man who wants to be young again, but it’s not gonna happen.”
Despite the biting exchange, Noel has openly acknowledged The Rolling Stones as a major influence on Oasis. He once remarked, “The Stones have got the best back catalogue of any band in the world. But just because you’re a legend doesn’t mean you can’t be a dickhead too.”
Wonderwall of Words: Gallagher vs. Yorke
Oasis and Radiohead have never really seen eye to eye. Noel Gallagher once had a go at Thom Yorke and his band, saying, “They’re stuck in the back of limousines telling you how bored they are being in a group. If you don’t enjoy it, retire. Do us all a favour.” He wasn’t impressed with Radiohead’s artsy approach, especially when he heard they wrote a song about a tree. “Give me a break!” he said.
Liam Gallagher also didn’t hold back. He once said, “I don’t hate them. I don’t wish they had accidents. I think their fans are boring and ugly and they don’t look like they’re having a good time.” He even took a swipe at Radiohead’s refusal to play their hit song ‘Creep’, with Noel saying, “People will always want to hear you play ‘Creep’; get over it.”
Thom Yorke, however, had his own response. “I did [go to art school]. It taught me to respect other artists,” he shot back. But Yorke didn’t always stay quiet. In a 1996 radio session, he cheekily covered Oasis’s “Wonderwall” and joked, “It’s always good to make fun of Oasis, though.”