It seems like Oasis will be bringing their reunion tour to Australia after all.

The Britpop icons announced their highly anticipated reunion last month, but only a string of shows in the UK and Ireland were announced at first.

The band insisted that these initially announced shows would be their only shows in Europe, but hinted at the possibility of other dates around the world.

And according to NME, this official announcement is coming in the next couple of weeks.

Sources close to the tour told the publication that the Gallagher brothers are heading to the US, South America, Asia, and, yes, Australia next year.

According to said source, the following cities and countries will get to experience the ‘Live ’25’ tour:

Toronto, Canada

Chicago, US

East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Boston, US

Los Angeles, US

Mexico City, Mexico

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina

If this is true, it means that New Zealand once again misses out on a big global tour.

As we noted earlier this year, more and more of the world’s biggest stars are ignoring Aotearoa when they make their way to this part of the world.

The list of artists that have snubbed New Zealand over the years is lengthy, from Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney to Olivia Rodrigo, not to mention hip-hop legend The Game “not making it” for his booked Juicy Fest appearance in January.

Perth was touted as a potential stop for Oasis’ ‘Live ’25’ tour, but if NME is correct, the WA city will miss out.

According to The West Australian, the state government is currently “flush with money,” with a pot of $77.5 million set aside for major events in WA this financial year.

When the newspaper’s reporters asked the powers-that-be, however, the response was effusive and, ultimately, opaque.

“Oasis is an iconic act and their reunion has created a huge amount of buzz around the world,” a state government spokesperson recently told the paper.

“The Cook Government is always on the lookout for exclusive blockbuster events that attract visitors to Western Australia, generate millions for our local economy and showcase our State as a must-see destination to the world.”