The Oasis reunion just got even bigger. Due to an overwhelming demand from fans, the band has added three more dates to their already highly anticipated ‘OASIS LIVE ’25’ tour.

The Gallagher brothers will now be rocking Manchester’s Heaton Park on July 16th, London’s Wembley Stadium on July 30th, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 12th, 2025.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Oasis confirming they’re reuniting for the first time in 15 years. Earlier this week, Liam and Noel Gallagher announced the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour, sending fans into a frenzy. The tour will see them hit major cities across the UK and Ireland, including Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Tickets for these new dates are set to go on sale this Saturday, August 31st, at 9 a.m. BST. Dublin fans can also get theirs at 8 a.m. local time.

While these dates are sure to satisfy UK fans, the band has made it clear that these will be their only European shows in 2025, with plans to bring the tour to other continents later in the year (fingers crossed for those of us Down Under!).

In the meantime, you can watch Oasis’ last gig at V Festival in Staffordshire in 2009 here.

Fans had no idea they were witnessing the end of an era on the day. After a year of touring their album Dig Out Your Soul, the Britpop band played a 19-song set including hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova,” closing with the Beatles cover “I Am the Walrus.”

Ahead of the band’s reunion, you can also take a look back at the Gallagher brothers’ legendary feud, a saga almost as iconic as their music. Will their legendary sibling rivalry resurface on stage, or has time healed old wounds? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Oasis Live ’25 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event.

Oasis 2025 Reunion Shows

Tickets available via ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.ie

July:

4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th – Manchester, Heaton Park

12th – Manchester, Heaton Park

16th – Manchester, Heaton Park (new date)

19th – Manchester, Heaton Park

20th – Manchester, Heaton Park

25th – London, Wembley Stadium

26th – London, Wembley Stadium

30th – London, Wembley Stadium (new date)

August:

2nd – London, Wembley Stadium

3rd – London, Wembley Stadium

8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (new date)

16th – Dublin, Croke Park

17th – Dublin, Croke Park