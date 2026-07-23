Oasis’ blockbuster reunion tour is getting the big-screen treatment in a new documentary, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger — and we finally have the release info.

Following Liam and Noel Gallagher throughout the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour, the film will premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival before arriving in IMAX and selected cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on September 10th.

The documentary will later stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally.

Created by BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated writer, producer and director Steven Knight, best known for Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows, the film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. The pair previously collaborated on the acclaimed LCD Soundsystem concert documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits and the New York music scene documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom.

Described as an “unapologetically uplifting” account of Oasis’ return, the film combines footage from the band’s sold-out world tour with unprecedented access to rehearsals, backstage preparations and performances.

It will also feature the first joint interviews with Liam and Noel in more than 20 years, offering a rare look at the famously combative brothers as they reunited for one of the biggest comebacks in recent rock history.

Alongside the story of the band itself, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger will examine the emotional impact of the reunion on Oasis fans around the world and the enduring significance of the group’s music across generations.

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Oasis first announced their reunion in August 2024, ending years of speculation about whether Liam and Noel could put aside the tensions that led to the band’s split in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour became one of the defining musical events of the following year, with extraordinary demand for tickets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Australia and beyond.

Produced by Magna Studios and presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK, the documentary is produced by Sam Bridger, whose previous credits include Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, and Guy Heeley, who worked on Locke and the forthcoming Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film’s technical team includes Academy Award-winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos, and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo.

Producer Steven Knight teased some details about the project earlier this year, calling the “phenomenal” project “a documentary with a plot”. At the time, the film was around four hours long.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger opens in IMAX and selected cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on September 10th, before arriving on Disney+ internationally later this year.