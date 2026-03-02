Oasis are releasing a live recording from their reunion tour for a good cause.

As per Rolling Stone, the Britpop legends are releasing a live rendition of reunion tour staple “Acquiesce”, captured at Wembley Stadium in London, for HELP(2), the charity album that will raise funds for War Child UK, which helps children affected by global conflict.

The recording comes from their September 28th show at Wembley Stadium, the last of seven dates at the iconic venue.

“Acquiesce” will be the band’s first live recording and physical release since the launch of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour.

Oasis actually appeared on the original charity HELP album all the way back in 1995, when “Fade Away” was selected for the record alongside songs by Sinéad O’Connor, Blur, Massive Attack, and more.

“That had a huge effect for the charity,” longtime record executive Rich Clarke recently told Rolling Stone. “At that point, they were doing minor things, delivering supplies behind siege lines in Sarajevo. It allowed the organisation to scale up, because crucially, it had money to fund activities.”

On HELP(2), Oasis are joined by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Wet Leg, Sampha, Arlo Parks, Depeche Mode, and Big Thief.

Previous singles from the charity album to drop are “Begging for Change” by Pulp, “Opening Night” by Arctic Monkeys, “Flags” by Damon Albarn, with Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten and poet and musician Kae Tempest, and “Let’s Do It Again!” by The Last Dinner Party.

The record was produced by James Ford and will be released via War Child Records.

“The wonderful thing is, these rights are going to support children affected by conflict in perpetuity,” Clarke also told Rolling Stone. “The music’s the legacy piece, and the quality of that will carry through for the next 30 years, we hope. Fingers crossed.”

At the turn of the year, Liam Gallagher backtracked on comments made about the future of Oasis and whether his reunion with brother Noel will continue into 2026 and beyond. Find out more here.