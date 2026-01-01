Liam Gallagher has back-tracked on comments made about the future of Oasis and whether his reunion with brother Noel will continue into 2026 and beyond.

In November, the singer toyed with fans on social media with blunt answers to questions about future shows. “Is there gonna be a 2026 tour?” one asked. “NO,” he responded in capital letters. “ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS?” another asked. “YES IM FUCKING SERIOUS,” he responded, apostrophe implied. “[Is] there gonna be a 2027 tour,” another queried. “Maybe,” he replied.

When a fan asked if he’d been scolded for saying “see you next year” at the concerts, he said that somebody (perhaps a brother of his) responded with “a few tuts and raised eyebrows”.

But per Rolling Stone, things may have changed. On New Year’s Eve, a fan posted to X: “Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day…”, and Gallagher quickly commented, “Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter.”

Although this new assertion is completely non-committal, Gallagher did also reply to a few queries about the band’s future set lists. One fan asked if “Listen Up” would be added to the show. “If we tour again there will be changes to the set list thems the rules,” Gallagher replied. Another fan asked for “Columbia.” Gallagher responded, “Oh it’ll be there if we tour again.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher closed the ‘Oasis’ Live ’25’ reunion tour chapter in November, with a triumphant final performance in Brazil. The tour made 41 stops across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

In Australia, over 320,000 fans turned out for the five history-making, sold-out shows.

“Thanks for putting up with us. We know we were dickheads sometimes,” Liam Gallagher told the crowd. “Your support has put us back on the map. Respect! You’ve got a lovely fucking country. See you again.”

Fans proudly donned their favourite band colours and the classic three stripes — many sporting merch from the ‘Live ’25’ pop-up stores — at the shows. While the first Melbourne gig came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

“The Gallaghers are back where they belong,” the review reads. “Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel’s guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded – a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam’s at the top of his game. He doesn’t go for every high note in “Some Might Say” or “Slide Away”, but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago.”

The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Tour has cemented the band’s place at the very top table in rock history. During all of this, fever has dominated the airwaves, streaming platforms and the UK Official Charts. This is showing no sign of slowing, with the newly released Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition), Time Flies, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe all currently in the UK Top 40.