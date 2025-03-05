Coopers raises a toast to Ocean Alley with a new limited-edition beer.

In a first for the brewery, Coopers engaged with the triple j Hottest 100 champs during design and development for Coopers Ocean Alley Ale, which drops today, March 5th.

“We’re stoked to have now worked with Coopers for many years,” reads a statement from the band. “We love drinking their beer – and have been for a very long time – so that says a lot. We appreciate working with a fellow independent and Australian-owned team who have supported our music and many charity efforts for all this time.”

Forget pies and footie. Beer and bands are the perfect match, reckons Coopers managing director Michael Shearer.

“We’ve worked closely with Ocean Alley over the years, and we know they all enjoy a beer,” he says. The musicians collaborated with Coopers’ brewers on flavour profile and hop selection as well as helping to design the packaging featuring a surfing coat of arms.

“After plenty of tastings,” he quips, “we’ve arrived at an easy drinking beer that captures the true vibes of Ocean Alley.”

Like the psychedelic Aussie surf rockers themselves, the brew presents bright gold but retains that distinctive hazy Coopers look with subtle malty characters.

Leading up to today’s seasonal ale drop, the Northern Beaches boys visited the Coopers brewery in Adelaide, where they were walked through the process of making liquid gold.

“In some ways it felt like the back stage of a music festival,” Ocean Alley say. “All of the ingredients being lovingly and expertly assembled behind closed doors or curtains, only to be thrust onstage for the cheering crowds to devour and enjoy. And hopefully cheer for more!”

With their new, drinkable release, Ocean Alley join a growing list of Aussie acts with booze brands, G Flip, Lime Cordiale, and Fisher among them.

Of course, Ocean Alley are launching the amber nectar with a party, set for April 6th at The Royal in Bondi. Guests will have a chance to challenge the band in an 8-ball pool comp, details of which will be announced at The Royal’s and Coopers’ social accounts.

Also, Coopers is running a national competition with a chance to see Ocean Alley perform in either Los Angeles or London. To enter the $10,000 VIP concert experience, visit coopers.com.au.

With an ABV of 3.8%, Coopers Ocean Alley Ale will be available in 375ml cans and 50 litre kegs on an “extremely limited release”, reps say.

Following the release last month of their new single “Left of the Dealer”, the laid-back rockers will embark on a North America tour from July through October. Later in the year, they’re locked in for a concert at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, their biggest international headline show ever and only headline show in the UK this year. But first, the lads will warm up with a spot at Byron Bay Bluesfest, April 17th.

Ocean Alley are also longlisted for the Global Award at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, set for April 9th at the ivy, Sydney.